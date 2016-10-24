Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Kristina Irene O’Dell, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 at the University of Vermont Medical Center from complications related to asthma. She was 24 years old.

Kristina was born in St. Albans on Oct. 8, 1992 and was a lifelong resident of that community. She graduated from St. Albans City School in 2006 and from Bellows Free Academy in 2010. She was an active participant in Girl Scouting for many years, and formed many dear friendships as they all worked together to make the community stronger. She nurtured her creative talents by joining chorus and band, playing the clarinet for several years under the direction of Frank Mehaffey and Eric Bushey, both of whom she admired greatly. She especially looked forward to long trips with her fellow musicians, and she had many fond memories of these adventures. She also was a member of the VFW Post 758 Auxiliary.

While in high school, she began working at Franklin County Rehabilitation Center and discovered a love for such an environment where she could care for people in need. After graduation, she studied diligently to obtain her license as a Nursing Assistant. She worked at FCRC as both an LNA and in the Enrichment Department, and she found great joy in spending time with “her residents”. More recently, she practiced as an LNA at St. Albans Health and Rehab.

The biggest joy in her world was her daughter, Madison. There was nothing in the world Kristina loved as much as being a mommy to Madison, and she often remarked that Madison was the best thing to ever happen to her. She swelled with pride when telling stories of her sweet girl, and would light up when sharing a new milestone that she had reached.

Kristina was loved by everyone she met, bringing joy, caring, and tenderness into the world around her. Her care for others was most recently evidenced by her registration as an organ donor with the state of Vermont, striving to make the world a better place even after her passing.

The void she leaves now is impossible and unfillable, and she will be missed so incredibly much by her family and friends.

Kristina is survived by: her daughter, Madison O’Hartigan, of St. Albans; her parents, Susan and Dickie Brier, of St. Albans; her sister, Linda Horner, and her partner, Tom Townsend, of Fairfax; her brother, James Martin Jr., of Hinesburg; her brother and sister-in-law, Jedidiah and Ashley Martin, and her nephew, Declan, of Riverside, Calif.; her brother, Joseph Martin, of St. Albans; her grandparents, Curtis E. and Lucille Brown, of St. Albans; her aunts and uncles, Allan and Christine Brown, of St. Albans; Laura Talley, of Bakersfield; Curtis A Brown, of St. Albans; Dayton Brown, of Franklin; Gary Brown and his partner, Ronetta Bushey, of Berkshire; and Cynthia Brown, of St. Albans; her cousins, Clarisse and Joseph Deslauriers, of St. Albans; Paul and Tara Talley of Sheldon; Michelle and Thierry Wiss of Paris, France; Sebastian and Patricia Brown, of Newport; Amberly Brown, of St. Louis, Mont.; Curtis Allan Brown, of St. Albans; Connor Brown, of St. Albans; Lucas Paradee, of St. Albans; Dayton and Heather Brown, of Fairfax; Ryan Brown, of St. Albans; Amy Chauvin and her partner, William Hemingway, of St. Albans; Heidi Chauvin and her partner, John Bushee, of Berkshire; Daniel Jr. and Julie Martell, of Berkshire; Crystal and Thomas Lavoie, of Warwick, RI; Dylan Martell, of Alburgh; her boyfriend, Nicholas Mott, of St. Albans, as well as a large extended family and many dear friends.

Kristina’s family would like to acknowledge the incredible team at the UVMMC MICU for their tremendous care over the length of her illness.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 11 Church Street in St. Albans.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home 87 South Main Street in St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kristina’s honor may be made to Brigham and Women’s Hospital Asthma Research Center (https://giving.brighamandwomens.org/asthmaresearchcenter).

Donations may also be made to an educational trust fund that has been established for Kristina’s daughter. Contributions may be sent to Linda Horner at 103 Wilkins Rd, Fairfax, VT 05454.

To send Kristina’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.