‘King of Siam’ visits Enosburg

Anna Leonowens, played by Holly Raiche of Fairfax, sings about her late husband in front of the King’s wives during a dress rehearsal of the Opera House at Enosburg Falls’ production of "The King and I."

ENOSBURG FALLS — “A show unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” is how artistic director Brent Garrow described the Opera House at Enosburg Falls’ summer musical The King and I.

Opening night is this Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Opera House on Depot Street in Enosburg Falls. There will be three other performances: a 7 p.m. show on July 28 and 29 and a 2 p.m. show on July 30.

The cast, crew and orchestra had a dress rehearsal Monday night, running through the entire show with costumes, set changes and music. Garrow, who has directed five musicals at the Opera House over the years, sat in the audience taking notes.

“We’ve got some great voices,” Garrow said, as Anna Leonowens, played by Holly Raiche of Fairfax, launched into “Getting to Know You”, one of the more famous musical numbers from The King and I. He attributed the wealth of musical talent to the fact the Opera House draws actors and singers from nine towns in and around Franklin County.

Garrow kept an eye on the performance, clapping after each musical number, as he answered questions about the production.

