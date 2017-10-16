SWANTON/GEORGIA — Kimberly J. LaFleur, a longtime resident of Swanton and more recently of Georgia, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at her home.

Born in St. Albans on May 28, 1971, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Pelkey) LaFleur. Kimberly was 46 years old.

Kim was educated in Swanton and a 1989 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School, a member of Swanton Abenaki Nation and was also associated with the Swanton Recreation Department.

Kimberly is survived by her three daughters, Lacey, Samantha and Emily; a special aunt, Ginny Hakey, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and companion, Lynward Reynolds.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Jeff Benay officiating. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Cemetery in Highgate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her family, c/o Lacey Graham, 35 Cary Road, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Kim’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.