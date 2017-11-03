ST. ALBANS — Mr. Kevin St. Francis, age 25, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born in Burlington, Aug. 5, 1992, son of Kevin and Kimberly (Donahue) St. Francis. Kevin was a graduate of BFA. He was employed by Lafyette Construction.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Kimberly and Kevin St. Francis, his son Carter Ray, his sisters Melinda and Devin Hurley, Jessica St. Francis and her companion Craig Mason, his sister Brooklyn St. Francis, maternal grandmother Peggy Donahue, paternal grandfather Ronald St. Francis, Sr., aunts and uncles Mary Donahue, Thomas and Kimberly Donahue, Darell LaPlant, Ronald St. Francis, Jr., Karen and Mark Thompson, Laurie and Josh Bessette, special cousins Cory LaPlant and Chelsea Donahue, a special niece and nephew Shyanne and Brady Mason, and a special friend Natasha Blouin. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Thomas Donahue and paternal grandmother Loretta St. Francis and his aunt Marie St. Francis.

A Funeral Service will be held Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at 8 p.m., in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Chapel. His family will receive condolences at the funeral home, 86 South Main St., from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services where memories and condolences may be shared at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.