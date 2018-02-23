ENOSBURG FALLS — Kevin M. McKenna passed away on February 19, 2018, at his home in Enosburg Falls.

Kevin was born on January 20, 1956, and grew up in Bellows Falls, Vt., son of the late Edward and Phyllis McKenna.

He loved his animals, motors, and music, especially Ozzy’s Boneyard, and though his health forced him to slow down in the last few years, he still made the most of every day in any way he could.

Kevin wore many hats through the years from welder to farmer, but was probably best known for being a friend and confidant to anyone who needed him. As stated by one of the many boys he thought of as a son, “He wanted the best for us all and told us what we needed to hear, even if we didn’t want to hear it. His words of wisdom taught us all some deep stuff.”

Kevin is survived by his wife Bridget McKenna, their three children Eddie, Joey and Rebecca, as well as many other family and friends too numerous to mention

In keeping with Kevin’s wishes there will be no formal services. He said he didn’t want everyone sitting around being sad on his account. He asked that in the summer we have a celebration of his life by having a pig roast and bonfire, date to be determined, but those who knew Kevin know that in order to remember him well it will be one heck of a time.