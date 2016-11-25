Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE CENTER — Kevin Allen Ploof, age 52 years, died late Monday evening, Nov. 14, 2016, at his Gore Road home with loving family and friends at his side.

Born in St. Albans on, Oct. 5, 1964, he was the son of the late Eugene Dale and Shirley May (Brosseau) Ploof. He graduated from Missisquoi Valley Union High School and for 22 years was associated with the Swanton Grand Union.

He will be remembered for his tinkering, his love of cats, NASCAR Racing and working at the Franklin County Field Days. Kevin especially loved living with the Flint family and enjoyed helping on their farm.

Kevin leaves his siblings, Donald Ploof and wife, Cheryl, of Milton, Wayne Ploof of Highgate, Darlene Comtois and her husband, Robert, of Swanton and friend, Steve Tremblay of Highgate Center. He also leaves his very close and dear friends, Richard and Kim Flint and family, especially Megan, who provided much care for him and with whom he made his home for the past several years as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be announced in the month of December. Interment will be in the Highgate Center Cemetery.

Gifts in Kevin’s memory may be made to the Missisquoi Valley Union High School Animal Science Program, in care of, James Messier, 100 Thunderbird Drive, Swanton 05488.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton 05488.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com