Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

SWANTON — Kenneth R. Taylor, 86, a lifelong resident of Swanton, died Sept. 11, 2016 in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Ken was born in Swanton on Nov. 6, 1929 the son of George and Francis Taylor. He worked for Union Carbide for many years and was also the co-owner of Dubois and Taylor excavating.

Ken married his best friend Shirley Burt in 2005. In addition to Shirley, he leaves his children, Katherine and her husband, David of Florida, Susan and her, husband, Tom Casey of Florida, and a son Robert Taylor of St. Albans. His daughter Sally Taylor predeceased him in 2016.

Ken also leaves several grand children and great-grandchildren.

Ken is survived by his sister, Norma Lemire and brothers Donald, Earl, and Arnold Taylor, and several nieces and nephews.

Ken was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge in Swanton for 55 years.

He will be missed greatly by all that loved him.

Graveside services will be held on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.