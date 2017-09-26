RICHFORD — Kenneth R. Lavalla, age 84, husband of Suzanne (Tetreault) Lavalla, passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born in Enosburgh on March 18, 1933 the son of the late Kenneth and Dorothy (Myott) Lavalla.

Ken was a resident of Richford most of his life where he was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and a 42 year employee of H.K. Webster (Blue Seal Feeds). Ken was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Ken was very active in the Richford community, devoting countless hours to several organizations including, Richford Fire Dept. – 52 years, Richford Ambulance Service, Richford Lions Club – 52 years and Melvin Jones recipient, American Legion Post #12, Knights of Columbus, All Saints Church Parish Council, Richford Playground caretaker, Richford Reparative Board, Richford Forest Fire Warden – 30 years, and NOTCH Board of Directors. He also mowed the grounds at Hillside Cemetery, created a community skating rink, volunteered for the American Red Cross Blood Drive in Richford, delivered the Burlington Free Press and assisted many elderly people over the years.

Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years. Ken and Suzanne were married May 1, 1954. He is also survived by his children, Michael Lavalla of Wilder, Jamie Lavalla and his wife Kristy of Georgia, Joanne Brown and her husband Patrick and Doni Lavalla all of Richford; his grandchildren, Angela, Scott and Craig (Michael’s); Levi, Kenneth, Jordan, Elora and Tristan (Jamie’s); Karen, Sarah and Erika (Joanne’s), Rebekah, Elijah and Zachariah (Doni’s); his great grandchildren, Ella, Wyatt, Hunter, Gavin, Donovan, Leighton, Madeleine, Kylar, Kayson, Bentley, Brantley and Dashiell; several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Ken was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Diane Lavalla; and his sister Barbara Lavalla Laraba and her husband John.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 152 Main St., Richford with Rev. Karl Hahr celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Ken’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, Vermont Cancer Center, c/o University of Vermont Foundation, 411 Main Street Burlington, VT 05401 or to the Richford Fire Fighters Association, P.O. Box 236, Richford, VT 05476.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.