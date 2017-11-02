GEORGIA — Ken Bonin, a longtime community resident passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at the UVM Medical Center.

Born in Rochester, N.Y. on July 22, 1963, he was the son of the late George and Arlene (Link) Bonin. Ken was 54 years old.

On Aug. 27, 1988, in St. Helen’s Church in Rochester, he married Irene Ann Seeman, who survives him.

Ken was educated in New York and came to Vermont where he had a 30-year career with IBM and now known as Global Foundries. He was very active with the Boys Scouts of America and was cub master for Pack 842 in Georgia for 20 years.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Irene, and their children, Kyle, Timothy and Caroline all of Georgia; his sisters-in-law, Vickie Bonin and Kathy Walch, and his three nephews, Adam, Nick and Ben. Ken leaves his extended families of the “Georgia Gang” including the Fords, Healds, Schultzs, Janofskys, Geros and Stetchs. He also leaves behind his close friends, Jeff Dunn and Ed Lowe.

In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Bonin and his brothers, The Reverend David Bonin and John Bonin.

Family and friends will honor and remember Ken’s life by gathering for calling hours on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at 10 a.m. in Ascension Catholic Church, 3157 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia with the Reverend Henry P. Furman as celebrant. Interment will follow in Georgia Plain Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a Cub Scout scholarship fund has been set up in Ken’s name on behalf of Pack 842 to help send Georgia Scouts to summer camp.

Donations may be sent to the Kenneth Bonin Scout Scholarship Fund (or KBSSF), c/o Keybank, 201 Swanton Road, Saint Albans, VT 05478.

To send Ken’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.