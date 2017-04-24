Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

SWANTON VILLAGE — Kenneth Earl Reynolds, age 78 years, died Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2017, at his Spring Street residence with his loving daughter and caregiver, Kellie at his side.

Born in Sheldon on, June 11, 1938, he was the son of the late John Stephen and Ada (Dennis) Reynolds. He attended Sheldon schools and was later married to Susan “Teri” Reynolds who predeceased him on Jan. 21, 2005.

Ken faithfully served his country in the United States Army, 11th Armored Calvary Regiment known as the Black Horse, during the Viet Nam War and he received two Purple Hearts. He was a member of the American Legion, Green Mountain Post #1 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Robert Glidden Post #758 both in St. Albans.

He was employed for several years as a machinist for the Velan Valve Corporation in Williston and was a 10 year Volunteer for Missisquoi Valley Rescue.

Ken leaves two sons, Hillary and his wife Michelle of St. Albans and Everett of Burlington; a daughter, Kellie McMahon and husband Troy of Wisconsin; brothers, Howard and William: a sister, Mary Martell of Florida; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife Teri, Ken was predeceased by a sister Jeanie and brothers, John, Herbert, George, David, Roland and Ralph.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Father J. Robert Spainhour will officiate. The Rite of Committal with military honors will follow at the Reynolds family lot in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Gifts in Ken’s memory may be made to Green Mountain Animal Defenders, 370 Shelburne Road, Ste 4, #4579, Burlington 05401.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com