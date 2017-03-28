Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

NORTH TROY — Kelsey A. Blanchard-Rollo, 29, of North Troy, Vt. passed away in Burlington, Vt. on Jan. 29, 2017 after a long battle with juvenile diabetes which resulted with her being in and out of the hospital many times over the last year and a half.

Kelsey was born on Nov. 11, 1987 in St. Albans, Vt.; a daughter of Joseph Rollo and Kenricka Blanchard.

She was a loving and caring mother to her son and daughter.

She loved going to bingo, playing cards, camping at Lakewood Campground with Bryant and the kids. She also enjoyed listening to music, her animals, and especially family gatherings and cookouts.

She is survived by her companion and father of their children Bryant Tuttle, and their children Jade and Lucas Tuttle, mother Kenricka Blanchard and Father Joseph Rollo all of North Troy, sisters Ashley Blanchard and her companion C.J. Smith, Nephew Michael Smith, also sister Kayla Blanchard and her companion Cody Hodge and their soon be born son Maverick who Kelsey was very excited for and was looking forward to his birth, and also by uncle Roland Blanchard, Jr, aunt Roxanne Major and her husband Gary, her very best friend Dena Girard of Jay, Bryant’s Parents, Blair Tuttle, Kimberly Pierce Robarge, and his sister Brook and brothers Connor and Nick.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Shirley and Roland Blanchard, Sr, Aunt Julie Pion, and a special cousin, Jeff Gerrow.

A graveside service will be held at the Albany Cemetery on June 17, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Jade and Lucas Tuttle Fund at the Community National Bank, P.O Box 577 Barton, VT 05822, Attn. Heather Hodge.

On-line condolences at www.curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Homes locally family owned and operated.