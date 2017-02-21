Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ENOSBURGH – Kay F. Casavant, age 72, widow of Ralph Casavant, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at the Holiday House Residential Care Home in St. Albans with her loving family at her side.

She was born in St. Albans on Nov. 10, 1944 the daughter of the late Arnold & Margaret (Brennan) Therrien.

Kay was a graduate of BFA-St. Albans. She married Ralph Casavant on Oct. 14, 1967. Kay was a vocalist/singer in her younger years at various venues in Vermont and New York and received many recognitions at vocalist competitions. She and Ralph, her husband of 38 years settled in Berkshire where they raised their family. She worked part-time as a waitress at the Crossing in Richford for several years.

Kay enjoyed gardening, decorating, crafting and singing in the local church choir. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and was a devoted mother & grandmother, attending many of her children and grandchildren’s concerts and sporting events.

She is survived by her children, Christopher Casavant and his fiancé, Suzanne Hull-Parent, and Angela Wright and her husband Dean all of Enosburgh; her grandchildren, Emily, Ellis & Kathryn; her brother, Michael “Mickey” Therrien and his wife Bonnie of Enid, Okla.; her brothers-in-law, John Tatro of Sheldon and John Phillips of Zephyrills, Fla.; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, Kay was predeceased by her brother, Anthony “Wayne” Therrien; her sisters, Maureen LaPlante, Judy Ryan, Sally Phillips and Jacqueline Tatro.

Kay’s family wishes to thank the caregivers at the Holiday House (Jody Archambault, Michelle Wilcox, Angela Wells, as well as Amy, Eleanora, Sara, Liz, Lesley, Chelsea, Braelynn, Hunter & Courtney for the wonderful and compassionate care provided to our mother & grandmother during her illness.

A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 at 6 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held this spring in the Missisquoi Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visiting hours will be held at the Spears Funeral Home on Friday, February 24 from 4-6 p.m.

For those who wish, contributions in Kay’s memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

