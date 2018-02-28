ST. ALBANS – Kathryn M. Lagrow a lifelong resident of St. Albans passed away on February 21,2018.

Kathryn was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Lloyd R. Lagrow and her great-grandson, Griffon Matthieu Chenevert.

She leaves behind her three daughters, Catharine Badot and her husband, Joseph, of Vineyard Haven, Mass., Nancy Chenevert and her husband, Donald, of Rouses Point N.Y. and Susan Jayne Lagrow of St. Albans, VT.

In addition, she leaves a granddaughter, Nicole Laravia, her husband Michael and their children, Joshua, Hunter and Chase of Plattsburgh, N.Y. and a grandson, Craig Chenevert his wife, Nicole and their daughter, Lily of Niskayuna, N.Y.

Funeral services and burial will be private at a later date.

Messages of condolence to the Lagrow family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.