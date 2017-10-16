EAST HIGHGATE — Kathleen M. Button a lifelong resident of this area passed away Friday Oct. 13, 2017, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in St. Albans on March 10, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul A. and Hilda M. (Cross) Garey. Kathleen was 67 years old.

On July 2, 1988, she married Herbert N. Button who survives her.

Kathleen was a 1968 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and then was employed by IBM. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and crafts, but most of all she enjoyed her family.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Herbert of East Highgate; her children, Michael Heth and his wife, Sara, of Georgia, Chelsea Tipper and her husband, Howard, of Berkshire, Regina Delaney and her husband, Tyler, of Braintree, Vermont and step-daughter, April Botala of Milton, as well as her grandchildren, Morgan, Sydney, Sophia, Kennedy, Liam, David, Hannah, Cameron, Aeryck, Alexis and Patrick.

Kathleen is also survived by her siblings, Brian and Wendy Garey of Fairfax, Alan and Suzette Garey of Georgia, Douglas and Paula Garey of Fairfax, Berle Champagne and her fiancé, Nick Flora, of West Swanton, Rachel and Daniel Haas of Granite Falls, North Carolina, Roberta Garey of Swanton; sister-in-law, Annette Dooley of St. George, Vt. and many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Zane Potter and special friends, Margaret Jones, Debbie Roberge, Sandy Garrow and Kevin and Anne Fleming.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was pre-deceased by her brother, Colin Garey on Dec. 17, 2005.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Highgate United Methodist Church, 3723 VT 78, Highgate Center, with Pastor Kerry Cameron officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Kathleen’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.