FAIRFAX — Kathleen Ann (Graves) Gallagher, a long time resident of Fairfax, who, at age 72, passed away peacefully at her home Nov. 8, 2017. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, VT 05478. (Please no flowers to church). The family also invites you to view further information and share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.