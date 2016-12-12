Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Just

The Facts Owned by

RICHFORD – Kathleen A. Pynduss, age 77, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2016 at Our Lady of the Meadows Community Care Home in Richford with her loving family and friends at her side.

Kathy was born in Montgomery Village on June 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise (Domina) McGrail.

Kathy was a 1957 graduate of Richford High School. Her working career was devoted to being a bookkeeper for Jay Peak for a brief period, A. Brown for 20 years and then along with her husband, Gene, ran their Sears business in Richford, eventually becoming Compare Appliance Store which combined, they operated together for 10 years retiring in 1993. She then became the bookkeeper for Ave Maria Community Care Homes in Richford for 18 years. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 12 of Richford. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Pynduss. Kathy and Gene were married Nov. 14, 1981. She is also survived by her children, Mark S. Pynduss and his wife, Barbara, of Alburgh, Marceen A. Pynduss and her partner, Nilda A. Farnham, of Georgia, and Lucinda S. Szczesniak and her husband, John, of Schodack Ctr., N.Y.; her grandchildren, Jamina Cook and her husband, Michael, Jeffrey Pynduss and his wife, Jennifer, Jon Pynduss and his wife, Sarah, Camber Szczesniak and Kathleen Szczesniak; her great grandchildren, Annika and Calixte Cook, and Hannah and Annabelle Pynduss; her sisters-in-law and their families, Betty Heim and her husband, Walter, of Arizona and Penny Frederick of Washington.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church 152 Main Street, Richford with Rev. Karl Hahr celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in the Enosburgh Center Cemetery.

A time of visitation will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Kathy’s family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and support staff at Northwestern Medical Center, NMC Palliative Care, Franklin County Home Health Agency, and Our Lady of the Meadows for the care, love and support shown to Kathy and her family through her illness.

For those who wish, contributions in Kathy’s memory may be made to Our Lady of the Meadows – Resident Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, VT 05476 or to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com