HARTFORD, Conn- Ms. Karyn Anne Murphy, Age 59, passed away on April 12, 2018 at the Hartford Hospital. She was born July 21, 1958 in Bethpage, N.Y. daughter of the late Ronald and Janice Murphy. She graduated from BFA in 1976, and went on to receive her Bachelors of Science Degree in Primary Education from the University of Vermont in 1980. Karyn’s interest included her love of basketball, (the San Antonio Spurs specifically), and a love for the NHL… Montreal Canadiens.

Karyn is survived by her sons Padriac Murphy-Saunders, Liam Murphy-Saunders, Sean Murphy-Saunders, and Eamon Murphy-Saunders, her sister Meegan Delphia and her husband Michael, and their sons, Conor and Nikolas, her brother Sean Murphy, a sister-in-law Barbara Murphy hand her children, Christopher and his wife Susan and their children Joshua and Abigail, and Kathryn Murphy DeTura and her husband Matt and their son Owen. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Michael Murphy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 10 a.m. in Holy Angels Church, with Father Daniel Jordan celebrating. Interment will follow in the Murphy family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in her memory may be made to the MS Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bradyandlevesque.com.