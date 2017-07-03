Jury convicts man with machete

Prosecutor John Lavoie shows the jury a handmade machete during Joseph Devino's trial on Friday.

‘Everyone knows you don’t bring a knife to a gunfight.’ - John Lavoie, Deputy State’s Attorney

ST. ALBANS — A jury found a St. Albans man who threatened a police officer with a homemade machete guilty on Friday, June 30.

The jury convicted Joseph Devino, 38, on charges of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 15, 2016 incident, when St. Albans Police Officer Keith Cote visited Devino’s home. Cote had responded to a Vermont State Police bulletin regarding a reportedly stolen Swanton vehicle.

Cote saw the vehicle in a Sheldon Road yard and pulled in to the driveway, blocking the vehicle in. The home was an apartment house. Devino was a tenant.

Devino became upset when Cote said he would not move his vehicle until state police arrived. That led to a heated verbal altercation, and finally to the appearance of the homemade machete.

“The evidence in this case is going to show that Joseph Devino is a very lucky man,” Deputy State’s Attorney John Lavoie told the jury, in his opening remarks. “He is lucky to be alive.”

