SWANTON — June Gauthier Lovejoy, age 89, a longtime resident of Greenwich St. in Swanton Village later residing at Homestead at Harborview in St. Albans, died early Sunday morning, Oct. 29, 2017,with family by her side (and her special caregiver, Ashley).

She was born in International Falls, MN on, June 9, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Charles Gauthier and Senja Mary Hendrickson. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, John Lovejoy, on Nov. 30, 1946. June was a longtime member of The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was an amazing woman and the heart of her family. She will be remembered for her quick wit and fast come backs. In high school, she played the cello. She loved playing cards (cribbage, pitch and hand and foot) and won several cribbage tournaments. She was an avid reader and loved word searches. June’s hobbies included sewing and quilting at which she was very talented. She was a lifetime Greenbay Packer’s fan. She was also an unbelievable cook and baker; her cinnamon rolls were to die for. She and John loved to have a good time and were often celebrating Thirsty Thursday and Freaky Friday with a cold beer. For the past four years of her life, while residing at Homestead, June made many new friends, enjoyed playing bingo and found her passion for art. She truly enjoyed the many caregivers who blessed her life.

June leaves her children, Lynda Kent and husband Rob, Keith Lovejoy, Kathy Demers and husband Dennis, Peggy McCracken and husband John, Michael Lovejoy and Lisa, Patrick Lovejoy and wife Judy, Imelda Rheaume and husband Paul, and June Livingston and husband Randy; grandchildren, Wade and Suzanne Gregg, Bret Gregg, Jef Gregg, Mike and Patty Lovejoy, Brittany Lovejoy, Keith Lovejoy, Travis Demers, Trampas and Emily Demers, John and Joanne McCracken, Kerry and Toby Ducolon, Kristy and Corey Cushing, Taylor Lovejoy, Kimberly Lovejoy, Tyler and Leigh Lovejoy, Adam Lovejoy, Melissa and Bruce Hansen, Joe and Hilary Rheaume, John and Jennifer Rheaume, Justin and Tracy Gale and Randi Sam Livingston; great- grandchildren, Lily Gregg, Madeline, Rita, Julia, and Jay Patrick Spaulding, Maddox June Lovejoy, Grayson and Wesley Demers, Colton, Zachary and Jenna McCracken, Drew Ducolon, Kali and Grady Cushing, Lillian and Adeline Lovejoy, Mason, Josh, Elliot, Alex and Isabella June Rheaume, Caden and Gabriel Rheaume, Jack Hansen, and Sophia and Jackson Gale. Other than being with her beloved husband, her greatest joy was spending time with her family and long-time friend, Marlene “Granny” Lemnah. She was predeceased by her husband John Lovejoy on Aug. 28, 2010, and a daughter Susan Lovejoy Infante on Jan. 15, 1983.

There will be no public calling hours. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St. Swanton. Fr. James Zuccaro will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will be held privately for immediate family members only in St. Mary’s Cemetery. All are invited to a reception, which will be from 1 – 4 p.m. at McCracken’s at 7311 Ethan Allen Highway in St. Albans, Vt. In lieu of flowers, gifts in June’s memory may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 80-0, Miami, FL 33131.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.