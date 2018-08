The following birth announcements were published in the Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 versions of the Messenger.

Katalina Ruby Toprani- a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on July 25 to Nicholas Anthony Toprani and Ana Christina Pineda of Enosburg Falls.

Jackson Richard Freeman– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on July 29 to Jack Freeman Jr. and Jennifer (Campbell) Freeman of Highgate.

Edward Van Bigelow– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on July 29 to Ryan Bigelow and Kerri (St. Lawrence) Bigelo of Highgate Center.

Emilia Quinn Kirby– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on July 29 to Lucas Kirby and Andrea (Haines) Kirby of Fairfax.

Oliver Royce-Richard Sweet– a boy born at Northwestern Medical Center on July 30 to Tyler R. Sweet and Elizabeth Flint Sweet of Highgate Center.

Omnia Mayar Bouti– a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on July 31 to Abdeslam Bouti and Karima Guiar of St. Albans.

Raelyn May Parizo- a girl born at Northwestern Medical Center on August 2 to Tyler Jay Parizo and Casey Loiselle of Highgate Center