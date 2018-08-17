The following birth announcements were published in the August 17 version of the Messenger.

Anna Gabriela Howard– a girl born on July 23 at UVM Medical Center to Melissa Branco-Howard and Ben Howard of Georgia.

Lillian Jade Kale– a girl, born on August 5 to Joseph and Jennifer Kale of Georgia.

Lincoln Ward Russell– a boy born on August 7 at Northwestern Medical Center to Alexander Lee Russell and Taylor Marie Russell of Swanton.

Jo Lynn Ava Corrales-Bilodeau– a girl born on August 8 at Northwestern Medical Center to Jonathan Corrales and Jessica Bilodeau of St. Albans

Astrid Idella Brunell Donze– a girl born on August 13 to Chad J. Donze and Rikki Brunell of Cambridge.

Myah Lou-Ann Willey– a girl born on August 14 at Northwestern Medical Center to Robert I. Willey and Kerri Elwood Willey of Bakersfield.

Lettie Love Gervais– a girl born on August 15 at Northwestern Medical Center to Chad M. Gervais and Maria L. Gervais of Peru, N.Y.