ST. ALBANS — Juliane Rixon passed Nov. 6, 2017 surrounded by her children. Julie was born in Kenya and raised on the island of Mauritius. In the early 50s she met the love of her life, Bob Rixon, in the mountains of Germany. Julie followed Bob to Vermont where they raised three children, Michael, Patricia, Jeanne, followed by three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Julie has peacefully join Bob in heaven, leaving us with the legacy of “family.”

The celebration of her life mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Nov. 13, 2017 at 10 a.m. Online memorial and guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net