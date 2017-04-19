Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

CLOUD, Minn. — Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Judy L. Fairchild, age 66, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday in Siesta Key, Fla. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, Minn. and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.

Judy was born Nov. 3, 1950 in Sauk Centre, Minn. to Richard and Sally (Schwegman) O’Gara. She married John Fairchild on April 13, 1973 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Mankato, Minn. They lived in North Mankato until moving to the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area in 1980. Judy was an elementary teacher for 31 years, teaching mainly third grade at Oak Hill Elementary in St. Cloud for 21 years, and retiring in June 2016. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. Judy’s life centered around her family, she was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and an amazing grammie! Judy enjoyed kids, gardening, flowers, cooking, bird watching, shopping, painting with watercolors, walking and spending time outdoors especially at the land up north. She was a beautiful, happy, caring woman whom everyone loved.

Survivors include her husband, John of St. Cloud, Minn.; daughter and son, Katie (Michael) Milham of Billingham, Mass. and Mike (Emily) of Sartell, Minn.; mother, Sally O’Gara of Mankato, Minn.; grandchildren, Cooper and Ava Milham; sisters and brother, Nancy (Fred) Vogel of St. Peter, Minn., Peggy (Joe) Bullyan of Hermantown, Minn. and Patrick (Linda) O’Gara of Chicago, Ill. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Richard.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com