Judy Ashley, right, the director of Vermont Department of Health's St. Albans District Office, is the second recipient of the John W. Engroff Legacy Award for 2017. Ashley poses for a photo with Jeff Moreau, who nominated her, outside the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership Meeting Wednesday.

ST. ALBANS — Judy Ashley, the director of Vermont Department of Health’s St. Albans District Office, is the second recipient of the John W. Engroff Legacy Award for 2017.

The award, developed by the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership in 2008, is given annually to the person who best exemplifies the legacy of John Engroff, the coordinator of the partnership from 2003 to 2007.

The criterion includes a spirit of collaboration, a sense of humor and the commitment to the wellbeing of all community members.

At the partnership meeting Wednesday morning, Jeff Moreau, the director of development at Northwestern Medical Center, read aloud his nomination letter.

“After reviewing past recipients of the John Engroff Legacy Award, I discovered one common influence that was evident and vibrant in the lives of each of these leaders,” said Moreau. “Judy Ashley.”

“Whether as a former colleague, a community partner, a mentee or friend — each of these leaders and past winners had the benefit of Judy’s experience, wisdom and warm touch,” he said.

“Like John, Judy has been a quiet and steady influence in our community for nearly two decades,” Moreau said. “Her role with the Vermont Department of Health directly impacts local children, families and individuals in need, but it is her personal passion and insistence that makes her stand out.”

