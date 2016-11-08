Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

RICHFORD – Juan Francisco Antonio Consejo, age 89, passed away peacefully into Heaven on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans as his daughter-in-law, Tammie sang Amazing Grace to him.

He was born in Barcelona, Spain on May 21,1927, the son of the late Miguel Concejo and Conception Concejo-March.

Juan lived an incredible life of 89 years. At the age of 18 he was traveling to Argentina when he made a life-changing stop in France along the way. It was the 14th of July, a national holiday. While dancing in the streets of Paris, he met the love of his life, Josianne, and he never made it to Argentina. Juan adopted Josianne’s daughter, Patricia, and with the birth of their son, Michel, their family was complete.

Despite a 10th grade education, he was a very intelligent man who spoke Spanish, Catalan, French and English. Juan became a certified electrician in Paris, and was self-employed most of his life. Juan and Josie moved to the United States in 1979, and with their adult children and grandchildren, owned and operated the Jay Village Inn for several years. Papa was a chef at the Inn; Paella was his specialty. Juan had a “joie de vivre” and a great sense of humor. Everybody loved Papa. Prior to his retirement, he worked with Michel at L & T Satelite Systems. He and Josie made Richford their home.

Josie survives home, along with his children, Michel Consejo of Sheldon and Patricia Heffernan of Montreal; his grandchildren and their families; Frank Consejo of Paris, Julien Consejo of Swanton, Monique Ianni of Colchester, Vance Schug of Burlington, Kelley Heffernan of Montreal; and a special son-in-law, Bill Schug of Florida. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Miguel Concejo.

In keeping with Juan’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours and memorial services will be private. Spears Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Juan’s name to the charity of your choice.

