Joyce Painter

FAIRFAX — Visiting hours for Joyce Painter, who died on Feb. 23, 2017 will be held in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton, Saturday, July 1, 2017 from 10 – 12 p.m., with services held at 11:30. Burial will follow in MT Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.