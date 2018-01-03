SHELDON — Joyce M Austin, age 73, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with her children at her side.

She was born May 17, 1944 in Fairfield the daughter of the late Chester and Evelyn (Jacobs) Talcott.

Joyce grew up in Fairfield and attended school in Pumpkin Village and graduated from BFA-St. Albans. Joyce worked as a cook at the Sheldon Elementary School and Verdelle Village Nursing Home in St. Albans. She enjoyed playing Bingo, knitting and playing cards with her family. Most of all she loved to spend time with her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Carol McKay Bushey and her husband Dave of North Woodstock, N.H., Marcia Paquette and her husband Paul of Sheldon and Chester Austin and his wife Carri of La Vernia, Texas; her grandchildren, Carol’s: John and Jamie, Marcia’s: Donald and Sonja, Chet’s: Gavin and Savanah, John Jr.’s: John III, and Marie’s: Shanna, Lindsay and Ariel; 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Barbara Breton and her husband Norman of Fairfield, Hazel Reed of Sheldon, Sandra Austin and her husband Ballard of Swanton, Linda Berry of Fairfield, and David Talcott and his wife Jeannine of Fairfield; her brother-in-law, John Hutchins of Sheldon; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her first husband, John McKay Sr; her second husband Avery Austin; her son, John McKay Jr.; her daughter, Marie Tatro; her sister, Bernice Hutchins; and her brothers-in-law, Kenneth Berry and David Reed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Sheldon United Methodist Church, 52 Church St. Sheldon. There will be no visiting hours. Interment will take place in the spring in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.

For those who wish, in lieu of sending flowers, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation of Vermont, 431 Pine St., Suite 214, Burlington, VT 05401.

