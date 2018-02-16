FAIRFIELD – Joyce Lorraine Graves a lifelong Franklin County Resident passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at Spring Village at Essex with her loving family at her side.

Born on August 1, 1932, at home in Swanton, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Stella (Lawyer) Underwood. Joyce was 85 years old.

On September 2, 1950, she married Carlton Leon Graves at her parent’s farm on the Bushey Road. Joyce and Carlton were married for 66 ½ years. Carlton passed away on June 27, 2017.

Joyce was a 1950 graduate of the former Swanton High School. For many years Joyce and Carlton operated a dairy farm in Fairfield. She also enjoyed her time at Greens Garden House and working with her son, Larry, at Simple Pleasures. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family and tending to her garden. Faith was very important to Joyce; she was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans and a member of both the choir and the Women’s Union, and served as a teacher in the Sunday School.

Survivors include her children, Leon Graves and his wife, Amy, of Marcellus, N.Y., Lisa Griswold and her husband, Kerry, of Fairfax, Reverend Larry Graves and his wife, Kathy, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Jeffrey Graves and his wife, Carla, of Durant, Iowa, as well as ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carlton, Joyce was pre-deceased by her two sons, Stephen and David and her brother, Arnold Underwood.

Relatives and friends will honor and celebrate Joyce’s life by attending calling hours on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 21, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans with Pastor William Simmons officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

