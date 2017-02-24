Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

FAIRFAX/ST. ALBANS — Joyce Ardelle (Mossey) Painter, 88, of Fairfax, peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on Thursday Feb. 23, 2017 in the Franklin County Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.

Joyce was born July 26, 1928 in Nicholville, N.Y., the daughter of the late Armond L. and Maude Irene Cane Mossey. Joyce graduated from St. Mary’s High School in St. Albans; she then graduated from Plattsburgh State College with a degree in Nursing. Joyce worked for a number of years for the Franklin County Home Health Agency.

Joyce was married to C. Edward Painter II who predeceased her.

She is survived by her three children, Robert Gray and his wife Valerie, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; Chafe E. “Ted” Painter and his wife, Cyndi of Lawrenceville, Ga.; and Michael A. Painter and his wife, Jody of St. Albans. Joyce leaves her grandchildren, Lorrie and husband, Shawn Minihane; Tessa and husband, Bill Irish; Heather Mannings and partner Darrell Desranleau; Matt and Will Painter; Casey Painter and partner Tim Rousselle; Sarah Painter and partner Jason Rodriguez. Joyce leaves eight great grandchildren, Chelsea Staples, Thomas Desilets, Brian Audette, Jr., Jordan Greenfield, Nicolas Desranleau, and Jacqueline, Evan, and Chloe Rodriguez; her great great granddaughter, Raelyn; her two sisters, Patricia Mikulski and husband, Gerald of Windsor, Conn. and Lynda Wallaszek and husband, Gerald of Cadillac, Mich. Joyce leaves many nieces and nephews, with two very dear to her heart, Scott and Ryan. She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Mossey, and sister, Phyllis Woodring.

A special thanks to her dear friend, Betty Lang, and the entire staff at Franklin County Health and Rehab Center, for the kind and compassionate care extended to Joyce during her stay with them.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2017, from 10 – 11 a.m. in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Minor Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans.

Memorial contributions may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478

