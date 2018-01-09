SWANTON — Josie M. Letourneau Howard, age 96, passed away Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 at the Franklin County Rehab in St. Albans with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Richford on April 23, 1921 the daughter of the late William and Emma (Tatro) Martin.

Josie grew up and attended school in Richford. She devoted her life to raising her family. She loved to cook and read (romance novels). Most of all she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Bruyette and her husband Clarence of Swanton, Cynthia Lasnier and her husband Roger of St. Albans, and Sheila Benson and her partner Harold Bigelow of St. Albans; her daughter-in-law, Annette Letourneau – Devenger of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Brenda Raine and her husband Robert of Swanton, William Letourneau of East Highgate, Stephen Lasnier of St. Albans, Jamie Lasnier and is wife Angela of St. Albans, Jason and his wife Kimberly of St. Albans, Angela McWilliams and her husband Bronson of Vero Beach, Fla., Brian O’Lena of Dayton, Fla., Brandy Kenny and her husband Eric of Swanton, Lisa Bechard and her boyfriend Mark Simonsen of Swanton, Tammy Joe Craig of Hyde Park, Lori Letourneau of Swanton, and Niki Boucher and her husband Steve of Long Beach, Calif.; 17 great-grandchildren; her sister, Madeline Waite of Mayfield, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Josie was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Letourneau; her second husband Donald Howard; two sons, Joseph W. and James E. Letourneau; three sisters, Elaine Maurice, Shirley Wetherby and Theresa Deuso; four brothers-in-law, Orville Wetherby, Fred Deuso, Donald Waite and Alcide Maurice; one grandson, Christopher Letourneau; one great-great-granddaughter, Carissa Francis, and one daughter-in-law, Theresa Letourneau.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton with Rev. James Zuccaro officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

A time of visitation will be held at the Kidder Memorial Home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Gifts in Josie’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, Courtyard at Given 3N, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com