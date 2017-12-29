GEORGIA — Josephine Webster, 81, a lifelong resident of Georgia, Vt. passed away Dec. 28, 2017. She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Eleanor Webster.

Jo was a very loving and caring person always helping and giving to others. She was a member of the Georgia United Methodist Church. She had been a member of the Methodist Youth Fellowship, 4H State Honorary Society, FFA and the Grange. She also had been a Sunday school teacher, a Georgia Methodist Church treasurer, a Georgia Library trustee and treasurer, treasurer of Kerbs Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and served on many committees and fundraising events at church. After enjoying a career at the Franklin County Bank she worked in the main office at Blodgett Oven Supply for 32 years.

Jo grew up on the family farm, enjoyed hunting, playing 500 and decorating the home for every holiday on the calendar. Jo may be better remembered to some as the witch that gave out popcorn balls and witch’s brew to generations of trick-or-treaters. Jo enjoyed traveling and was a member of the 251 Club.

Relatives include her sister and brothers Lynda Bushey and her husband, Allan; Roger Webster (deceased) and his fiancée, Sally Matthews; and Kevin Webster; nieces and nephews Wayne Bushey, Amy Bushey, Sheila Bean and her husband Henry, Kenneth Webster and his wife Nohelia, Keith Webster and his wife Josephina, Sheena and her husband Sean Sullivan, Sonya Webster, Christina Trayah and her husband Dwayne and Matthew Webster.

The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Rehab for their caring and support.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the family lot in the Georgia Plains Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to the Georgia United Methodist Church, 18 Carpenter Hill Rd., St. Albans, VT 05478.

Private messages of condolence to Josephine’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.