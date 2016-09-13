Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Josephine ‘Jo’ Pare, passed away at Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Colchester on Friday Sept. 9, 2016, which was her 86th birthday, with family at her side. She was born in Newark, N.J., on Sept. 9, 1930, daughter of Serafurio and Clementine Spiotta Falcone. Jo married Robert Naef and resided in Grand Isle. Bob passed away in 1956 leaving her with two sons, Frank and David. In 1956, on a blind date, she met the second love of her life, Romeo Pare of Swanton. ‘Ro’ and ‘Jo’ were married six months later on Oct. 4, 1959. They shared 55 wonderful years of marriage together, vacationing with friends and retiring in Florida for almost 30 years.

Jo loved to knit, needlepoint, paint, braid rugs, cook and bake. She handmade many special gifts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that will be cherished for many years. Jo was a talented seamstress and worked for Claire Brault of Brault’s Alteration Shop in St. Albans for many years.

She is survived by her son Frank Naef and wife, Judy, of Essex Junction; son David Naef and wife, Kandi, of Swanton; daughter Susan and husband, Steve, of Essex; seven grandchildren, Ivy and Joe Knipes, Jaren Naef, Christopher and Amanda Naef, Shawn Naef, Gregg and Jen Wimble, Chad and Judith Wimble, and Liza and Dave Nesbitt. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, who loved to visit Grandma Jo. She loved them and delighted in their visits. She also enjoyed her many visits with Cobalt, her favorite 4-legged buddy. Jo leaves one sister, Mathilda Guerrera of N.J., and sister-in-law Dee Falcone of N.J., sister-in-law Ruth Naef of N.J., and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five sisters, three brothers and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family will receive condolences at the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., St. Albans on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6 – 8 p.m. Interment will follow in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph on Monday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com.

The family would like to give many thanks and appreciation to the wonderful staff at Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation for their loving care and kindness during Mom’s illness. Anyone wanting to follow the procession to the cemetery can meet us in the Shaw’s parking lot in Williston. We will be leaving promptly at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.