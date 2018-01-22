ST. ALBANS — Joseph R. Bovatt, age 92, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at his daughter’s home in St. Albans with his loving family by his side.

Joseph was born March 31, 1925 in Highgate to the late Ephram and Helen (Castaw) Bovatt.

As a child Joseph was known as “Rudy” until the government realized that Joseph was his birth name. He worked as he attended school milking cows, driving truck and delivering feed for McCuin and Sons in Highgate. At age 17, before graduating from high school, Joseph enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and was sent to the Pacific Theater. His division was selected for the invasion of Japan in 1945.

Joseph returned home to Vermont to work for the phone company as a lineman. He was reactivated for the Korean Conflict to begin training Marines in Vermont and then served in North Carolina as a Marine instructor in charge of the firing range as well as supervisor of the fire station at Camp Lejeune (the second largest fire station in the US at the time).

Joseph had an incredibly strong work ethic and was always willing to learn a new trade. After his military service he held several jobs. He returned to Highgate to sell grain at McCuin and Sons, he worked at Pratt and Whitney, ran telephone lines through Johnson and other neighboring towns, and served as deputy sheriff in the Northeast Kingdom. His true trade was cutting stone at Jones Brothers Granite Shed in Barre, and he ended his working career as a postal clerk in Hardwick until his retirement in 1986.

Joseph was also very involved in the community. His community service commitments included membership on the Hardwick Select board, the Civil Authority board, member of the VFW and American Legion, and member and president of the Hardwick Rescue Squad. He was also a member of the Hardwick Masons attaining the 32nd degree and 33rd degree as a Shriner.

On Sept. 19, 1953 he married the love of his life, Ida (Slipp) Bovatt, who predeceased him in 2011.

He is survived by his children, Donna Burke (and her husband Peter) and Lisa Bovatt all of St. Albans; grandchildren, Matthew Burke of Lynn, Mass., Jason Burke of Swanton, Vt. and Anastasia Burke of New York City, N.Y., one beloved great granddaughter Ella Burke, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Ida Bovatt, their infant son, Leigh Bovatt, a brother Ephram Bovatt and sisters; Ruth (Bovatt) Machia, Blanche (Bovatt) Corey and Mildred (Bovatt) Mitchard.

Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at the Church Of The Rock at 1091 Fairfax Street in St. Albans with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. Rev. Roland Ludlum officiating. Interment will be held this spring in the Highgate Center Cemetery.

In lieu of donations or flowers, and because Joseph was such a family man, the family asks that you set aside and enjoy a family activity of your choosing in his honor. When done, drop us a line and let us know how things went (dburkevt@gmail.com and/or lbovatt@yahoo.com)

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com