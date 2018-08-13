BERKSHIRE – John Waterhouse, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Berkshire.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls, Vt.

A funeral service will be Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Richford Center Cemetery.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com