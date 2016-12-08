Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — John W. Cooper, age 67 years, died Sunday evening, Dec. 4, 2016, at his Jones Court home with his wife Evelyn and other loving family at his side.

Born in Greensville, S.C. on March 4, 1949, he was the son of the late Edward Cooper. He resided in Fernley, Nev. where he met online, the former Evelyn Hawkins from Vermont, in 1999. Evelyn joined John in Nevada where they later married on Oct. 14, 2003, then moved back to Vermont in 2012 to make Swanton their home.

John faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was very proud of his military service and loved his country and all veterans. He also loved motorcycles immensely but had to put aside that hobby after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

In addition to his wife Evelyn, John leaves two children, Melissa and Robin Cooper and their children, Matthew Cooper, Bryce Prouty and Sage Cooper.

He also is survived by additional family in Vermont, Wisconsin and S. Carolina, which include two stepsons, Randy Hawkins and Timothy and Loriann Hawkins and their children, Jason and Keri Hawkins and their three children, Kierstynn, Keira and Reese Hawkins. Also Matthew Hawkins and Sara Utter, Courtney Hawkins and Josh Jodoin and Colby Hawkins; sisters-in-law, Sandra Larsen and her two sons, Drew and Todd Larsen, Cynthia and Sam Sheldon and children, Chris Cross and Brenda, Ashley and Macey Cross, Kimberly and Jason Hutchins, Isaac Hutchins, Ava Hutchins, Jason Cross, Nicole Cross, Ashley Sheldon, Brenden Greeno, Ryan Greeno and Alee Greeno. He also leaves behind special friends in Nevada, Mike and Mel McCusky, Hal and Cindy Litchtenwald, Larry Neal and Darlene Baldwin; in Vermont, Dorothy Beaulieu and Sheree Martel; in New York, Rita (Rudy) Chapola.

He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Alberta Glover; brother-in-law, Allan Glover Jr. and brother-in-law, Lane Larsen.

John’s family extends their sincerest ‘thanks’ to Sheree Martel a very special person, Franklin County Home Health Agency and Hospice and Father Luke P. Austin.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Father Austin will conclude the evening with a prayer service at 8:30 p.m.

Gifts in John’s memory may be made to the American Legion, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.