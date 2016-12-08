Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SWANTON — John Richard Thibault, (PopPop) age 71 years, died Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2016, at The University of Vermont Medical Center with loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on, Nov. 7, 1945, he was the son of the late Edgar and Lilliane (Montagne) Thibault. He graduated from the former St. Anne’s Academy and on, July 30, 1966, was married to his high school sweetheart the former Cheryl Bostwick who survives him. He faithfully served his country in the Vermont Air National Guard during the Vietnam era.

After 37 years of service, John retired as a supervisor for the Union Carbide Corporation in St. Albans and then worked another 16 years for Hog Island Bait and Tackle.

He was proud of his Roman Catholic faith and was a devoted lifelong parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-St. Louis Parish. He was also a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Edmund of Canterbury Assembly 2207 in Swanton.

He will especially be remembered for his devotion as a husband, father and grandfather. Family was always first in his life and they came before anything else. John was happiest when he was sitting at home by the lake with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife Cheryl of 50 years, John leaves two daughters, Jennifer Conger and husband, Todd, and Jill Farnham and husband, Dan; grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda Conger and William Farnham all of West Swanton; Also surviving are his siblings, Robert and Barbara Thibault of Colorado, Reine and Richard Belles of North Carolina and Gerald Thibault and companion Wendy Chase of St. Albans; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marcus Bostwick and Georgette of Arizona and Jim and Carmela Bostwick of Essex as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, at 12 p.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will be the celebrant and homilist. Private committal service, (for immediate family only) with military honors, will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

At John’s request there will be no public calling hours.

It is requested that in lieu of flowers gifts in John’s memory be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St., #214, Burlington 05401 or to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton 05488

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com