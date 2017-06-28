John Paul Bedard

Jean Paul Bedard

ST. ALBANS — Jean-Paul Bedard, age 85, passed away at his home Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2017, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

A memorial service and internment is July 1, 2017, at 10 a.m. at the Sheldon Casino Pavillion, 141 Casino Road, Sheldon, Vt. We welcome all family, friends and business associates to share in the celebration of Paul’s life. A coffee and social hour will be held at the pavilion from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Sheldon. Online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to his friends at the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.