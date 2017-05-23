John Viens

Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

Just

The Facts Owned by

GEORGIA — John Maurice Viens, a longtime resident of the Georgia community, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 21, 2017, shortly after arrival at the Northwestern Medical Center.

John was 77 years young, born on July 24, 1939, in Swanton — the youngest son of 15 children of the late Arthur and Louisa (Laroche) Viens. Married to his loving wife, Joan Mahoney, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Oct. 8, 1960.

John’s professional career was spent with Local 98, International Union of Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator, where he worked on many projects throughout the Northeast. He also was a third degree Knight with St. Albans Council #297, Knights of Columbus. He was an avid sports fan, but had a true love for hockey. John loved all facets of hockey, from playing hockey in his youth to later a spectator of any possible game: local youth to rooting for his favorite team — the Chicago Blackhawks. Baseball season revealed his love of the New York Yankees. He also loved all aspects of horses, especially harness racing and draft horses.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joan of Georgia. His children and their spouses Lorie Bachand and Alan, of Georgia, Donna Cadieux and Michael, of Swanton, and his son Robert Viens and Tina, of Derry, New Hampshire; six grandchildren and their spouses Matthew Cadieux and Precious, Nichol Astillero and Ramon, Derek Cadieux and Laura, Melissa Durham and Robert, Jessica Viens, and Mark Viens; seven great-grandchildren Madison Cadieux, MaKenna Cadieux, Gwendolyn Astillero, Myron Cadieux, Jillian Cadieux, Felix Durham and Theodore Cadieux. He is also survived by his siblings; Claire Planzo, Anita Boucher, Leo Viens, Laurette Demers, Suzanne Mangano and Diane Viens.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Fernand Viens and his sisters, Cecile Moreau, Madeleine Noel, Theresa Miclette, Monique Champagne, Mariette Champigny, Bertha Viens, and Pauline Viens.

John’s family will greet family and friends on Thursday, May 25, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 26th, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Interment will follow in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials in John’s name may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the American Heart Association, Vermont Chapter, 110 Main Street – Suite 203, Burlington, VT 05401 or in the way of Masses.

To send John’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.