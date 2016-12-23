Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ENOSBURG FALLS – John L. Whitt, age 80, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at the St. Albans Health & Rehab Center with his family at his side.

John was born on Nov. 28, 1936 in Gallipolis, Ohio, the son of the late W. Hollis and Leona (Roush) Whitt.

John was a U.S Air Force Veteran for 14 years and then re-enlisted with the U.S. Army for 6 years, serving his country in Vietnam, Germany, France, England and Thailand. Following his honorable discharge from the service he became employed by the State of Vermont as a correctional officer at the St. Albans Correctional Facility, retiring in 1996 after 21 years of service. After retirement he enjoyed picking up and delivering cars for Champlain Chevrolet and R&D Enterprises.

John was a lifetime member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post #42 of Enosburg Falls, The Veterans of Foreign Wars # 778 and the DAV. He served on the Berkshire Center Cemetery Association and was a member of the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church.

John loved Country music, NASCAR racing, in general all sports and especially enjoyed watching his grandsons play baseball and basketball. He also enjoyed camping, starting out with a pop-up in Germany. After purchasing a motorhome, he enjoyed traveling to Ohio, Nashville, Branson, Mo., camping with friends, especially outings with the Champlain Valley Roadrunners Good Sam Club. He also looked forward to bus trips to the casinos in Atlantic City and the drive over to Akwesasne in New York.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Athalie ‘Lee’ (Donna) Whitt. John and Lee were married Sept. 5, 1964. He is also survived by his daughter, Dawna Callan; his grandsons, Trevor and Jacob Callan; his sister-in-law, Naomi Whitt; his brother-in-law, Homer Hockman; three step-sisters and their husbands, Vivian and Rich Curfman, Betty and Ray Rupe and Joyce and Cliff Bryan; a step-brother and his wife, Kenneth and Sharon Ralph; a brother-in-law and his wife, Rayburn and Shirley Donna; a sister-in-law, Mary Donna; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, W. Hollis Whitt; his mother, Leona Whitt – Ralph; his step father, Kenneth Ralph; brothers, Charles and Harold Whitt and Jerry and Gary who passed away in infancy; his sister, Kay Hockman; step-brother, Marvin Ralph; nephew, Ronnie Whitt; and brother-in-law, Herschel Donna.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday Dec. 27, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church, 245 Church St., Enosburg Falls with Rev. Jon Bly officiating. Interment with military honors will take place next spring in the Berkshire Center Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Enosburg Falls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 355, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450 or to the Enosburgh Ambulance Service, 83 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.