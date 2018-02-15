ST. ALBANS — John “Jack” H. Brooks, 70, of St. Albans, Vermont and of Loreburn, Saskatchewan passed away unexpectedly at the family’s grain mill in Loreburn, SK on the morning of Monday, February 12th, 2018.

John was born in St. Albans, Vt. on September 28, 1947, to John B. Brooks and Shirley (Burnor) Brooks. In February of 1967 he married Mary Flanagan.

He graduated from Bellows Free Academy St. Albans in 1965 and attended both Lamar College in Colorado and Lyndon State College in Vermont. John worked on the family farm with his father and brothers in St. Albans Bay until he ventured off to farm on his own in Grand Isle. He purchased his first dairy farm in St. Albans in 1975 and was named Vermont’s Young Farmer of the Year that same year. John continued farming while also pursuing his interest in the grain businesses. He owned and operated Brooks Feeds in Swanton for 12 years until selling in 1994 and then being associated with numerous other grain companies; High Springs Milling, Renaissance Nutrition and ADM.

John’s most cherished professional accomplishment began in 2006 when he assisted his son Shaun in starting a grain merchandising business, F. W. Cobs Co. With John’s knowledge and expertise, F. W. Cobs in 12 short years has grown to become one of the most respected organic grain merchandising companies in North America. John managed the company’s grain storage and loading facilities in Saskatchewan and Minnesota. However, John did not stop his business ventures there. In 2016, John enlisted the help of his grandchildren with his newest endeavor, wine making. In just two years Maquam Wine has garnered awards and is being sold throughout Vermont.

John spent many years of service to his community serving 10 years on the Bellows Free Academy Board of Trustees and many years on the St. Albans Town Planning Commission. He also served as the president of the Holstein-Friesian Association and taught 4H. He was a smart and hardworking man who made a difference in the lives he touched. He had a special knack of making friends wherever he went, enjoyed a good laugh and telling a good story. Above all else, John’s most prized accomplishment was his family. He would do anything or make any sacrifice for his family. He went out of his way to talk to his family members every single day, even if just to send a humorous text to a grandchild or call to see if there was any news. John will be deeply missed by many.

John is survived by his wife Mary, children Lynn and Steve Boudreau, Erin and Andrew Wood, Shaun and Darcy Brooks, and his pride and joy, his six grandchildren Matt and Brooke Boudreau, Meghan and Connor Wood, Jack and Charlie Brooks. He is also survived by his two brothers, Mark (Lorraine) Brooks and Glen (Lise) Brooks and sisters in-law, Kathy Paquette and Shirley Cota. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Shirley Brooks.

Relatives and friends will celebrate and honor John’s life by attending calling hours on Sunday, February 18, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 19, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Connor Roberts Memorial Fund, 47 Bishop Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send John’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.