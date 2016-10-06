Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — It is with sad hearts that we said goodbye to our father, John Henry Lieske, 71, on Oct. 1, 2016. He was born on July 13, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of Henry and Dorothy Lieske. He was a resident of New York and Texas until moving to Vermont in 1998.

He is survived by his children Kelly Robinson and, husband, Dan, Kathy Spano and husband, Mimmo, Christopher Lieske and wife, Nicole, son Jonathan, sister Carol Lupo and husband, Joseph, brother-in-laws Bill Meritet and wife, Janine, and Michael Meritet and wife, Joanne. He is also survived by nieces and nephews; Suzie McIlwaine and husband, Ken, Joey Lupo, Michael and Danielle Meritet, and Matthew Meritet. His surviving grandchildren are Madison and Mitchell Robinson, Sofia and Luca Spano, Hayden and Wyatt Lieske, and Gavin Lieske.

Only a private family gathering will be held.