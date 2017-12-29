SWANTON — John F. Tougas, age 87, peacefully passed into the next life on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Swanton.

He was born Nov. 14, 1930 in Pike River, Quebec to the late Aristide and MaryAnne (Samson) Tougas.

John married Imedla (Rainville) Tougas on May 15, 1954. They owned and operated Johnny’s Restaurant in Swanton for 35 years. John also worked at Fonda Container for 27 years. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing and biking. His favorite hobbies included woodworking, visiting and playing cards with relatives and friends and taking care of his home. John also cherished the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Imelda “Millie” Tougas of Swanton; their children, Susan Tougas of Charlotte, N.C., Donald Tougas and his wife Nanette of Colchester, Richard Tougas and his wife Sarah of Enosburg and David Tougas and his wife Lorelei of Swanton; grandchildren, Leah and Billy Poggi, Matthew and Amber Nietupski, Andrew Nietupski, Justin Tougas, Adam Tougas and Jordan Lareau and Nathan and Denise Tougas; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Clement Tougas of St. John, Quebec; two brothers-in-law, Jean-Guy Rainville and his wife Fernande of Fairfax and Gilles Rainville and his wife Claudette of Georgia; three sisters-in-law, Therese Paquette of Jericho, Lillian Rainville of St. Albans and Fernande Tougas of Swanton and several nieces and nephews.

John’s family would like to thank Dr. Manchester, Dr. Fitzgerald and Susan Williams, RN from Franklin County Home Health for the great care they provided.

In keeping with John’s wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of his family.

For those who wish, contributions in John’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health – Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com