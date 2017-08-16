John Chalifoux

RICHFORD — John Chalifoux, age 74, passed away Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 surrounded by his loving family at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Main St., Richford with Fr. Karl Hahr officiating.

A full obituary can be viewed and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com