ARLINGTON, Vt. – John A. Werner, 68, a resident of Pickering Hill Road and longtime regional educator and soccer coach, passed away March 2, 2018 at his home. John was born in Rockville Center, N.Y. on June 10, 1949—the son of the late Edward August Jr. and Anita Louise (Koster) Werner. John graduated from Mepham High School in North Bellmore, N.Y., and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY Oneonta.

John moved to Arlington in 1972 to teach Chemistry, Physics, and Math at Arlington Memorial High School. He became the boys’ varsity soccer coach in 1973, and in the 31 seasons that followed he tallied a record of 346-108-31, including seven Vermont State Championships. He also served as the school’s Athletic Director and Middle School Administrator, receiving multiple teaching and administrative awards throughout his time as an Eagle.

From 2004-2012, John was Head Coach of men’s soccer at Castleton University, amassing a record of 105-69-12, earning three NAC Championships, three NCAA Tournament appearances, three ECAC postseason appearances, and NAC Coach of the year three times. During his time as a Spartan, John also served as Head Coach of the women’s softball team for three years, and taught coaching classes as an adjunct professor. John’s achievements on and off the field were recognized through inductions into the Hall of Fame at both Castleton University and SUNY Oneonta.

He was awarded the National Federation of Interscholastic Coaches Coach of the Year award in 1995, NSCAA New England Coach of the Year four times, and Vermont Soccer Coaches Association Coach of the Year six times. John started the area’s youth soccer program in 1975, and ran the first annual Arlington Soccer Camp in the summer of 1978. In 2016, John started a branch of the TOPSoccer program in Arlington, bringing his love of soccer to young athletes with disabilities.

While John’s coaching records were outstanding, what he cherished most was instilling his values of sportsmanship, teamwork, dedication, and giving back to the community in those he taught and coached. John also loved his vegetable garden and was a huge New York Yankees fan; he could often be found ‘playing in the dirt’ while the radio in his shed broadcasted the game for the whole hill to hear. He loved spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed collecting sea glass with his grandchildren during trips to California. Even while facing a difficult illness, John looked to help others. He started the LINAO fund to raise money to support the Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center.

John is survived by his wife Judy (Johnson) Werner of Arlington, son John Kenneth Werner, his wife Navya, and their children Nishil and Keya of Orinda, Calif., and daughter Jordan Barry and her husband Kevin of Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as cousin Margaret Werner-Weber and her husband Brian of Clayton, N.C. He was preceded in death by his older brother William “Bill” Werner.

A celebration of the life of John A. Werner will be announced at a later date. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in John’s memory may be made to the LINAO Fund at the Southwestern Vermont Cancer Research Center or the John Werner Scholarship Fund at Arlington Memorial School, c/o Hanson-Walbridge and Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel, P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT. 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Route 7A Arlington, Vt.