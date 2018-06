ARLINGTON,Vt.- A celebration of the life of John A. Werner, longtime regional educator and soccer coach who passed away March 2, 2018 at his home will be held Sunday June 10, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Werner Field at the Recreation Center in Arlington.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Route 7A Arlington, Vt.