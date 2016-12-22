Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

Sunrise: Aug. 14, 1934

Sunset: Nov. 9, 2016

ST. ALBANS/ESSEX CENTER — Johann ‘Kay’ Ede a resident of St. Albans since 1980 and formerly of Essex Center passed with dignity and grace at the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester.

Born in Cortland, N.Y. she was the daughter of the late John Howard and Edith Leah (Miller) Phelps.

She married Allen F. Ede Oct. 6, 1956, in Sayre, Pa. He passed April 26, 1993.

Kay was a graduate of Cortland (N.Y.) High School and was first employed as secretary to the vice president of Park Broadcasting in Ithaca, N.Y. After coming to Vermont in 1966, she was employed as secretary to the Purchasing Manager and secretary to the Head Manager of IBM, World Trade Division, retiring in 1987. She and her husband co-owned Woodworks Unfinished Furniture in the St. Albans Shopping Center from 1982 to 1991.

Kay leaves her children, Kathy (Richard) Fernald, Chandler (Patty) Ede, Scott Ede (Heather Fosgate) and April (Paul) Kilbury, a close friend, Joan Beauregard, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Robert Phelps.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church St., St. Albans on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at l p.m. with the Rev. Megan Stowe, Pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions in Kay’s memory may be made either to the Franklin County Meals on Wheels, 75 Messenger St., St. Albans, VT 05478 or to the McClure-Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.

Assisting Kay’s family is the staff of the Heald Funeral Home in St. Albans where messages of condolence may be sent to www.healdfuneralhome.com.