ST. ALBANS — Joe Halko is director of community relations at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services (NCSS). But in 1992, he was working for a different company: Jogbra, the designer of the original women’s sports bra. Halko was working on a marketing effort for the company with a New York-based ad agency.
One day, Halko had a conversation with a woman from the ad agency. The conversation turned to voice work.
And then she said something that opened a path Halko still walks to this day: “You ought to do a tape.”
Halko’s voice, she said, was ripe for ad work.
“I guess it was just kind of a ‘Oh. That sounds interesting. I guess I’ll give it a shot’ thing,” Halko said.
So he did. He recorded a demo tape and gave it to the advertiser. She promised to pass it on to the William Morris Agency, a top talent agency. But Halko never followed up to see what the agents thought of his voice.
That was a lesson, he said, when he officially began his voice acting business two years ago.
