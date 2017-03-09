Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

St. ALBANS – Jocelyne Marie Teague passed away peacefully early, March 7, 2017, at the UVM Medical Center with her family at her side.

Jocelyne was born in Kingsey Falls, Quebec on Aug. 20, 1948; she was the daughter of the late Laurent and Theresa (Boulet) Pelissier. Jocelyne was 68 years old.

For much of her working career, she was a personal care attendant in several private homes and nursing homes.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ann Teague and fiancée, Nick, and Monique Teague both of St. Albans; her grandchildren, Kimberly, Nathan, Ashley, Brendan, Chris, Skyler, Savannah and Mikayla, several great-grandchildren, as well as her siblings, Pierre “Pete” Pelissier and his wife, Dorcus, of Swanton, Diane Williams and her husband, Robert, of Macedonia, Ohio, and Louise Luneau of St. Albans. Survivors also include many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jocelyne was pre-deceased by her brothers, Phillip, Yvon, Denis and Rene and her sisters, Nicole and Suzanne.

Jocelyne was the oldest daughter of 10 children. She loved taking care of her younger siblings. She liked baking, cooking, knitting and doing Bible studies. Jocelyne cared deeply for her children and grandchildren.

A special thank you goes out to Sarah Carpenter, Kelly Dragoon, charge nurse at Birchwood Terrace and Amy Curtis, LNA also at Birchwood Terrace.

Relatives and friends are invited to visitation on Saturday, March 11, 2017, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans. A funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Reverend Maurice J, Roy officiating. Interment will be at a later date in the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

For those who would like to give in Jocelyne’s memory may do so to the American Lung Association @ www.lung.org/get involved/ways to give/

To send Jocelyne’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.