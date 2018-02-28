SWANTON – Joan V. Lussier, age 72, widow of Richard Lussier, passed away Monday evening, February 26, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born in St. Albans on July 22, 1945 the daughter of the late Archie and Dorcas (Duprey) Corbiere.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity in Swanton with Rev. James Zuccaro celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Swanton.

Visiting hours will be held Friday evening from 5-8 PM at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Joan’s memory can be made to the UVM Dialysis – St. Albans, 8 Crest Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

