SWANTON – Joan V. Lussier- A graveside committal service will be held Friday, May 25 at 4 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, Vt.

Joan passed away Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com